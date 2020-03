TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Legoland Florida Resort will temporarily close its theme park and water park due to coronavirus concerns.

The parks will be closed March 16 through March 31.

Accommodations will remain open during this time.

Legoland confirmed they have “flexible options in place for guests” who booked travel packages or tickets.

Guests can email llf.experience@legoland.com for more information.