Legoland announces layoffs amid pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – Legoland has announced they will be laying off workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Legoland released a statement to WFLA stating the decision is a necessary one.

As we continue to navigate through these unpredictable times, we have made the difficult decision to restructure our business operations, resulting in the reduction of workforce across the Resort. This decision was not made lightly and was decided on only after several other measures were taken, including operational adjustments, salary reductions, and temporary furloughs. This is a necessary step that will allow our Resort to be more reflective of the uncertain environment we are currently operating within. We are saddened to say goodbye to each of these employees and appreciate the impact this has on them and their families. We will extend health coverage through July 31, 2020. Additional benefits are based on an individual’s position and tenure.

Legoland did not specify how many people were laid off or what jobs the employees may have had.

