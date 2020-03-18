1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus: 8th coronavirus related death announced in Florida, cases now exceed 320 USF staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Lawmakers concerned with how coronavirus will impact homeless population

Coronavirus

by: Joe Khalil

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Congress is urging the public to stay in their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic – but what if you don’t have a home?

Lawmakers from states like California with large homeless populations are concerned about how the virus could impact people living on the streets.

Self-quarantine and social distancing are nearly impossible for the homeless.

Lawmakers say that makes the spread of the coronavirus more likely.

“Too many lives are on the line. We don’t have time to move slow,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said.

Congressman Swalwell says a major outbreak in California’s homeless populations will likely spread into the surrounding city and suburbs.

“In the house bill we passed, we increased Medicaid dollars which is essential for California because of the homeless,” Swalwell said.

He and other representatives from California have been pushing the Trump administration to start building temporary hospitals and shelters to help address the unique challenges facing the homeless.

“Temporary shelters, isolation unit for those who need to be quarantined. treatment areas for those who are sick,” Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-CA) said.

Congressman Ruiz says the federal government will need to work with individual states to quarantine homeless populations. He says not doing so is an existential threat to major California cities.

Ruiz says he urged Vice President Mike Pence to address this weeks ago.

“The administration currently has the authority to mobilize FEMA resources, tent hospitals, tent shelters,” Ruiz said.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that FEMA is now playing an enhanced role in mitigating the virus’ spread but it’s still unclear if any of those emergency resources will be directed specifically toward the homeless.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

School year could be extended

Thumbnail for the video titled "School year could be extended"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free Drive-through Coronavirus Testing in the Tampa Bay Area"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300"

Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss