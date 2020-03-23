Laundry Project to provide free services to some during COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Laundry Project will be working with local Tampa authorities to provide complimentary laundry services to lower-income families and hospitality workers currently out of work.

Beginning Wednesday, Current Initiatives will host one to two Laundry Projects per week, over the course of six weeks.

  • Florida reporting 1,171 total cases of coronavirus, including 1096 Florida residents and 75 non-Florida residents
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
  • Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30
  • State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Time slots will be pre-registered to families.

The city will have other services on hand to serve families during the projects, such as food distribution.

Those interested in helping can donate to the COVID-19 Laundry Project Relief via their website.

