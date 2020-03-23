Laundry Project to provide free services to some during COVID-19 pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Laundry Project will be working with local Tampa authorities to provide complimentary laundry services to lower-income families and hospitality workers currently out of work.

Beginning Wednesday, Current Initiatives will host one to two Laundry Projects per week, over the course of six weeks.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 1,171 total cases of coronavirus, including 1096 Florida residents and 75 non-Florida residents

Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order

Florida schools closed through at least April 15, districts being asked to be prepared to possibly extend educational calendars through June 30

State universities canceling traditional commencements, continuing with virtual classes for remainder of semester

Time slots will be pre-registered to families.

The city will have other services on hand to serve families during the projects, such as food distribution.

Those interested in helping can donate to the COVID-19 Laundry Project Relief via their website.

