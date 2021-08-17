Las Vegas Raiders will require all fans to get vaccinated if they want to attend 2021 games

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

(NBC News) — The Las Vegas Raiders became pro football’s first team to require fans to be vaccinated to attend home games this season, the club announced Monday night.

Starting with Las Vegas’ regular-season opener, a Sept. 13 Monday night contest against the Baltimore Ravens, fans entering Allegiant Stadium will need to show proof of full Covid-19 vaccination through the Clear app.

Fans who have not been vaccinated can still attend, as long as they get jabbed on site and wear a mask inside the stadium.

The team said it’s the first NFL team “to announce a vaccine/no mask policy.”

