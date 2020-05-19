Largo tattoo parlor says they use a product to kill coronavirus as reopening begins

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A Largo tattoo shop, 727 Tattoos, is reopening for the first time Tuesday since the coronavirus shut down weeks ago.

Pinellas County government officials announced Monday that all bowling alleys, massage parlors, and tattoo shops can reopen.

The concern and difference about a tattoo shop instead of the bowling alley is the product of a tattoo is injected onto the body. However, co-owner of 727 Tattoo in Largo, John Hamblin, said with the regulations they follow their shop is one of the safest environments you could be to keep the virus away.

“We’re regulated by the Health Department, we have certifications, permits, a lady that picks up biohazard, anything that touches blood becomes biohazard,” said Hamblin.

Hamblin said they use a special chemical called Madacide on all surfaces (never on the skin) that kills coronavirus on tabletops, tools, and machines. “This stuff is gold,” said Hamblin referring to Matacide.

8 On Your Side reached out to a medical professor at St.Petersburg College who said from their understanding, it works. The Madacide website said the product has demonstrated effective in killing viruses, similar to coronavirus, such as SARS and HIV.





The shop Co-owner and Hamblin’s wife, Carla Hamblin, said while their shop is safe she’s still worried about coronavirus and public health.

“It’s scary everything is really scary,” said Carla. She said she thinks the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.

Hamblin said they’re also taking extra precautions in their shop. “People are going to be required to have their masks on, we’ll have our masks on,” said Hamblin. They are also only operating by appointment with one customer in the shop at a time.

“It’s hard for us to go home and tell our wives and kids I can’t pay the rent this week, or can’t put food on the tables or do things that dad always does,” said the Lead Artist and Shop Manager John Markmann, who goes by the artist’s name J-Dubz.

Markmann said most tattoo artists are independent contractors, so being out of work the last two months have been trying.

Markmann said if they do have to shut down again, he’ll be ready for all tattoo artists to be able to have a collective voice by creating The Bay Area Tattoo Support Coalition.

“I want to make sure our voice can be heard,” said Markmann.

If you’re a tattoo artist interested in joining the coalition you can call John Markmann at (910) 676-9829 or e-mail him at JohnMarkmann6@gmail.com or reach out on Instagram at @JDUBZART.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: