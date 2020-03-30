Largo seniors sing ‘God Bless America’ each night amid social distancing

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of senior residents in Largo gather together amid social distancing to connect with a rendition of “God Bless America” each night at 6:30 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.
An employee of the senior living center sent 8 On Your Side an amazing video of their song on Monday.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 5,704 cases and 71 deaths
- Gov. Ron DeSantis holding off on issuing ‘stay at home’ order
- Pinellas and Hillsborough counties implementing ‘safer-at-home’ orders
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
The employee said the seniors “sign off” by saying “Good night, John Boy.”
The senior center said they are doing “all [they] can to keep our residents engaged and connected, while practicing social distancing.”
