Largo seniors sing ‘God Bless America’ each night amid social distancing

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A group of senior residents in Largo gather together amid social distancing to connect with a rendition of “God Bless America” each night at 6:30 p.m. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

An employee of the senior living center sent 8 On Your Side an amazing video of their song on Monday.

The employee said the seniors “sign off” by saying “Good night, John Boy.”

The senior center said they are doing “all [they] can to keep our residents engaged and connected, while practicing social distancing.”

