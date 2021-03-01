Largo nurse paralyzed from COVID-19 complications to return home after months in Massachusetts hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A 23-year-old nurse from Largo will return home Monday after spending months recovering from COVID-19 complications at a Massachusetts hospital.

Desmond Silva was placed on a ventilator last summer after becoming paralyzed from the neck down due to complications from the coronavirus and the flu, his mother, Barbra Bonnet told 8 On Your Side in July.

Bonnett said her son had contracted the virus in May, and appeared to have made a full recovery, but his health took an unexpected turn in July.

One day, Silva started losing sensation in his hands and legs and was rushed to the hospital. Upon arrival, he was paralyzed from the neck down.

“They’re basically saying that it’s [her son being paralyzed] based on a viral infection, which was COVID as well as the flu,” Bonnett said. “It laid dormant in his system and then, whenever this triggered, my son’s immune system wasn’t strong enough in order to fight this infection. What it did was it attacked his spinal cord as well as the central nervous system, leaving him paralyzed from the neck down.”

The family was able to raise enough funds to have Silva medevaced to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

“Before you know it, my son was out of Florida within hours,” Bonnet said.

Bonnett said a team of specialists had been monitoring her son as he recovered in the hospital.

“He’s just being seen by a lot of specialists. He has a neuro team of about two or three neurologist specialists,” she said. “He has two nurse practitioners, physical therapists on board. So speech therapy, occupational therapy along with the neuroimmunologist as well.”

Silva is expected to be back in Florida around 11:30 a.m. Monday.