Largo A/C company looking for volunteers to sew masks for healthcare workers

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – When Brian Hall went to order protective masks for his employees at Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical and Plumbing, he learned just about every supplier was out.

But as an engineer, he knew just what to do. Make them, themselves.

While out and about gathering supplies, Hall ran into a nurse who told him how they were running out of the masks at the hospital where she worked.

That got the wheels turning. Hall thought, “why not make masks to donate to local healthcare workers?”

Hall went to his boss, the owner of the company, and asked for his blessing.

“Hey boss, I want to make a thousand of these,” Hall said to the company’s owner. “And he… kind of looked at me, and handed me his credit card and said, ‘go make 25,000.'”

Hall went on the hunt to find sewing machines and recruit volunteers.

“So, here we are. So we’ve got eight machines. We can run around the clock,” said Hall. “We’ve got 20 people sewing off site. “

But Hall wants to produce more masks in fewer time, so he’s now looking for additional volunteers. He even has a plan for anyone who would like to sew from home.

“We’re creating kits, with pre-cut materials, so they can just come pick them up and then drop them off at the door,” said Hall. “A no contact type thing.”

Nancy Gillies is a retired nurse. Medical reasons keep her from getting back into healthcare, but she figured she could help out and make some masks.

“I know they’re going to need these. And I know that they’re not going to have access to them all,” said Gillies. “So, I sew, I quilt, why not spend some time here doing this?”

Gloria Singleton is also a volunteer and says she finds personal satisfaction, knowing she’s helping others.

“I feel rather proud. I feel grateful that I’m able to,” said Singleton. “I feel an over-exuberance of love.”

The company is not looking for monetary donations, only volunteers to aid in sewing the masks together. If you’re interested in helping out, you can give their hotline a call at 1-727-350-1333.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: