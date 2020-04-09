1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. DeSantis delays Pasco municipal elections due to COVID-19 Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Largo A/C company looking for volunteers to sew masks for healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – When Brian Hall went to order protective masks for his employees at Performance Air Conditioning, Electrical and Plumbing, he learned just about every supplier was out.

But as an engineer, he knew just what to do. Make them, themselves.

While out and about gathering supplies, Hall ran into a nurse who told him how they were running out of the masks at the hospital where she worked.

That got the wheels turning. Hall thought, “why not make masks to donate to local healthcare workers?”

Hall went to his boss, the owner of the company, and asked for his blessing.

“Hey boss, I want to make a thousand of these,” Hall said to the company’s owner. “And he… kind of looked at me, and handed me his credit card and said, ‘go make 25,000.'”

Hall went on the hunt to find sewing machines and recruit volunteers.

“So, here we are. So we’ve got eight machines. We can run around the clock,” said Hall. “We’ve got 20 people sewing off site. “

But Hall wants to produce more masks in fewer time, so he’s now looking for additional volunteers. He even has a plan for anyone who would like to sew from home.

“We’re creating kits, with pre-cut materials, so they can just come pick them up and then drop them off at the door,” said Hall. “A no contact type thing.”

Nancy Gillies is a retired nurse. Medical reasons keep her from getting back into healthcare, but she figured she could help out and make some masks.

“I know they’re going to need these. And I know that they’re not going to have access to them all,” said Gillies. “So, I sew, I quilt, why not spend some time here doing this?”

Gloria Singleton is also a volunteer and says she finds personal satisfaction, knowing she’s helping others.

“I feel rather proud. I feel grateful that I’m able to,” said Singleton. “I feel an over-exuberance of love.”

The company is not looking for monetary donations, only volunteers to aid in sewing the masks together. If you’re interested in helping out, you can give their hotline a call at 1-727-350-1333.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night

Thumbnail for the video titled "a Clearwater community sings "God Bless America" together every night"

Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are Medical Reserve Corps in Tampa Bay ready for pandemic peak?"

Trump on Joe Exotic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump on Joe Exotic"

evan unemployment benefits coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "evan unemployment benefits coronavirus"

Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local university using 3D printers to produce face shields for healtchare workers"

Vehicles towed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vehicles towed"

Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recovered COVID-19 patients give plasma to aid in treatment"

Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus pandemic having direct impact on Tampa real estate market"

El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso man arrested on Possession of Child Pornography after uploading obscene photos"

New peak date

Thumbnail for the video titled "New peak date"

Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panera to sell grocery items during COVID-19 crisis"

Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis says hydroxychloroquine coming to state, CDC changes guidance"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss