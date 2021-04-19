Lakeland Regional Health takes over vaccine scheduling as Polk County closes portal

POLK COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The Department of Health in Polk County has closed its vaccine scheduling portal.

The portal’s closure comes as vaccines become more widely available across the county and state.

The system closed on Sunday night. The health department will focus their efforts on setting up larger vaccine pod locations throughout the county, where appointments will not be needed.

Lakeland Regional Health will be assisting DOH-Polk by taking over scheduling vaccine appointments. Those interested in making an appointment can click here or call 863-904-1895 to schedule their appointment. Appointments will be available for scheduling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

While the vaccine registration portal has closed, the call center will remain open until Friday, April 23.

On Tuesday, April 20, the health department will be providing COVID-19 vaccines at Lake Eva Event Center in Haines City from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed. Vaccines will be available to anyone 18 years of age and older, as outlined in Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order.