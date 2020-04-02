Lakeland Regional Health nurse practitioner tests positive for COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Regional Health has announced one of its nurse practioners has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital says they became aware of the positive diagnosis on March 31.

Lakeland Regional Health said it has notified a small number of patients and team members who may have been in contact with the nurse practitioner and says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for care were followed at all times.

“The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We continue to follow the guidance provided by the Department of Health and the CDC related to COVID-19,” said Timothy J. Regan, MD, President, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center/Chief Medical Officer, Lakeland Regional Health. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team working to care for those in our community.”

Lakeland Regional says the nurse is doing well and is currently recovering at home in isolation.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: