Breaking News
Florida stay-at-home order: Gov. DeSantis issues executive order in response to coronavirus

Lakeland Regional Health nurse practitioner tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland Regional Health has announced one of its nurse practioners has tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital says they became aware of the positive diagnosis on March 31.

Lakeland Regional Health said it has notified a small number of patients and team members who may have been in contact with the nurse practitioner and says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines for care were followed at all times.

“The safety of our patients and team members is our top priority. We continue to follow the guidance provided by the Department of Health and the CDC related to COVID-19,” said Timothy J. Regan, MD, President, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center/Chief Medical Officer, Lakeland Regional Health. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated team working to care for those in our community.”

Lakeland Regional says the nurse is doing well and is currently recovering at home in isolation.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses union protesting lack of protective gear at HCA hospitals"

a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "a group of past and present Tampa Bay Buccaneers decided to help the local community by donating food and supplies to seniors in the area"

Deposit Returned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deposit Returned"

Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa woman self-isolating with rescue ducks"

Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Invisible lines in sand cause confusion as Pinellas County beachgoers persist despite coronavirus orders"

NFL to begin season as scheduled in September

Thumbnail for the video titled "NFL to begin season as scheduled in September"

Businesses react

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses react"

Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis issues statewide stay-at-home order"

March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March

Thumbnail for the video titled "March 2020 ranks as the second warmest and ties for the driest March"

Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busch Gardens offers free animal, nature learning resources to teachers, families"

Magic Kingdom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Magic Kingdom"

Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida Gov. directs increase of SNAP benefits"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss