Lakeland Publix employee tests positive for COVID-19

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Publix employee at a store located at South Florida Ave in Lakeland has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“We can confirm that we have an associate who works at store #0356, 4730 S. Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL., has tested positive for COVID-19.,” Company Director of Communication Maria Brous said.

The company released the following statement:

As an essential service provider, the health and well-being of our customers, associates and communities are our top priority. We are proud of how our dedicated associates are taking care of our customers and each other through this unprecedented and challenging time. And, we thank our customers for continuing to trust us with providing them with the goods and services they need. Like other essential service providers, we have seen our own associates and their families personally impacted by COVID-19. Unfortunately, as public health officials have indicated, we expect to see an increase in cases as the virus spreads in our communities.

Brous announced additional new efforts going into effect at all Publix locations with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local and state health departments and include:3

A heightened ongoing disinfection program focusing on high-touch surfaces like touch pads, door and drawer handles, phones and computers. Continued cleaning and sanitization of stores.

Quarantine and paid leave for 14 days for any associate who tests positive for COVID-19 to recover from the illness.

Notification, quarantine and paid leave for up to 14 days for associates who have been in close contact with the associate who tests positive for COVID-19.

The installation of plexiglass shields at registers, customer service desks and pharmacies in all stores.

In-store signage, one-way directional aisles, and public address announcements reminding customers and associates of social distancing.

Visual reminders of appropriate six-foot spacing via marked lines at registers.

Requiring associates to wear face coverings.

Adjusted store hours to allow more time to conduct additional disinfection measures and restock shelves.

Back in April, Publix confirmed two employees at two different stores in Clearwater also tested positive as well one in Sun City Center.