Lakeland City Commission to open parks, golf courses, and tennis courts on May 1

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland City Commission voted 7-0 to reopen certain recreation facilities including parks, trails and boat ramps starting May 1.

Tennis courts and Cleveland Heights Golf Course will also open following safety protocols.

“Both the PGA and USTA have published a set of safety protocols for social distancing and we will make sure we follow their guidelines as we get facilities ready for operation and a May 1st opening.” Director of Parks & Recreation Bob Donahay said.

At this time playgrounds and recreation centers will remain closed.

“We do have some concern with playgrounds and manned facilities like our libraries and recreation centers at this time. Staff has been meeting on a regular basis and we have come up with a game plan to get passive areas open to the public with the goal to get facilities open as quickly as possible.” City Manager Tony Delgado added, “Recreation Centers and playgrounds will remain closed until further notice but could be part of a phase two opening in the near future as long as we meet Federal and State safety requirements.”

