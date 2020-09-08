Lakeland city commission extends mask mandate until Oct. 5

A visitor wearing a mask to protect against the spread of COVID-19 passes a sign requiring masks, Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in San Antonio. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared masks or face coverings must be worn in public across most of the state as local officials across the state say their hospitals are becoming increasingly stretched and are in danger of becoming overrun as cases of the coronavirus surge. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Lakeland has voted to extend their face covering until Oct. 5 following a 4-3 vote on Tuesday.

The mandate originally approved on July 2 requires face coverings in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Currently, in Polk County, there have been over 17,737 cases since the beginning of the pandemic along with 468 deaths.

