Lakeland city commission extends mask mandate until Oct. 5

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Lakeland has voted to extend their face covering until Oct. 5 following a 4-3 vote on Tuesday.
The mandate originally approved on July 2 requires face coverings in public areas to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Currently, in Polk County, there have been over 17,737 cases since the beginning of the pandemic along with 468 deaths.
