Labor Day weekend on Clearwater Beach looks a little different this year amid coronavirus pandemic

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Labor Day at Clearwater Beach looked a little different this year.

The sand was still gleaming white, the sky still blue and the weather warm but this year as families walked near the beach, many wore face masks.

“It creates a lot of heat in the face, so I feel good wearing my mask, so if I take it off, hopefully, the other person is wearing their mask,” said beach visitor Mary Creseioni.

Few people on the beach in the sand were wearing face masks, but they did appear to be spreading out and the crowd seemed smaller than many other holiday weekends at Clearwater Beach.

Arlene Tannascoli says she and her family chose to wear face masks to be safe and to be respectful of others.

“We wanted to get out of the house, but be safe at the same time,” said Tannascoli.

It the kind of attitude several local leaders asked for at the start of the holiday weekend.

“This is a safe place to come to and we want to have you here,” said Pinellas County Commissioner Pat Gerard.

Across the country, Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed concern about the Labor Day weekend and holiday gatherings that could spread the coronavirus.

“We don’t want to go into the fall with one hand tied behind our back because we have another surge that we have to deal with,” said Fauci.

Earlier in the pandemic, two other holiday weekends – Memorial Day and the Fourth of July – were tied to outbreaks in parts of the country.

