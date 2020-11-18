Kriseman among Florida mayors meeting to discuss COVID-19 surge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla (WFLA) – Mayor Rick Kriseman will join several other mayors across the state Wednesday for a virtual meeting to discuss the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

There is growing concern across the state as COVID-19 cases have slowly been rising over the past few weeks. The mayors will discuss their recommendations for curbing the spread of the virus, which they’ll give to Gov. Ron DeSantis to consider.

On Sunday, the state reported more than 10,000 new cases, the highest single-day increase since July.

In Pinellas County, the Department of Health reported the percent positivity rate has doubled since September, jumping from 3% to 6%.

This has Mayor Kriseman worried.

“We are concerned. The numbers are moving in the wrong direction. While reports we get as far as hospitalizations aren’t at a point where our hospitals are being stretched thin—if our numbers continue to climb, I don’t think that situation isn’t going to remain,” he said.

The meeting will take place at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on WFLA.com and the WFLA Facebook page.

