KFC drops ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – The fried chicken chain KFC is suspending the use of its most popular slogan.

In a statement Monday, KFC said the use of “It’s Finger Lickin’ Good” amid the pandemic “doesn’t feel quite right.”

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” officials said in the statement. “While we are pausing the use of It’s Finger Lickin’ Good, rest assured the food craved by so many people around the world isn’t changing one bit.”

KFC said the slogan will not go away forever and they will bring it back “when the time is right.”

