Key West requires everyone over 6-years-old to wear a face covering whenever they leave home

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) – The city of Key West has ordered everyone over the age of 6-years-old to wear face coverings whenever they leave their homes — even if they are able to maintain social distancing outside.

The order comes in response to the dramatic rise of reported COVID-19 cases in the Florida Keys over the past several days, including a record daily number over the weekend.

Individuals violating this directive are subject to a second-degree misdemeanor charge, which carries fines up to $500 and potential prison terms of up to 60 days, with higher penalties for repeated offenses.

“We cannot stress how important it is that we slow this infection rate down,” said City Manager Greg Veliz. “We have limited medical support on this small island, and the counties north of us are major national hot spots. Please, everyone, take personal responsibility and wear a mask.”

The ordinance adds restaurant patrons to remove their mask only when seated at a table and eating or drinking.

The Keys had already put an order into effect requiring masks until June 2021 on Jun 17.

