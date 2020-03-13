Kevin Love donates $100K to Cleveland Cavaliers, arena staff after season suspended

by: Jen Steer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 21: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (WJW)— Kevin Love said he is committing $100,000 from his Kevin Love Foundation to help Cavs arena and support staff affected by the suspension of the NBA season.

On Wednesday, the league announced it was suspending games until further noticed after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. Others, including the NHL, MLS and NCAA, also suspended their seasons.

“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming,” Love said on Instagram. “Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling.”

Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.

“I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family,” the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said.

