Kevin Love donates $100K to Cleveland Cavaliers, arena staff after season suspended

CLEVELAND (WJW)— Kevin Love said he is committing $100,000 from his Kevin Love Foundation to help Cavs arena and support staff affected by the suspension of the NBA season.
On Wednesday, the league announced it was suspending games until further noticed after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus. Others, including the NHL, MLS and NCAA, also suspended their seasons.
“Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming,” Love said on Instagram. “Through the game of basketball, we’ve been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I’m concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling.”
“I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family,” the Cleveland Cavaliers forward said.
