Millions of Johnson & Johnson doses trashed as vaccination age falls in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Gov. Ron DeSantis said he’s expecting 817,00 vaccine doses to arrive in the Florida next week as the state broadly expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility.

Florida will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to those 16 and older on Monday.

DeSantis said those waiting to get vaccinated will be impacted by the ingredient mix-up at a Johnson & Johnson manufacturer. The New York Times reported that workers at Emergent BioSolutions, which produces both the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, accidentally conflated the main ingredients several weeks ago and ruined 15 million doses.

“We’re getting a big dump [of vaccine shipments] scheduled next week for 300,000 plus [doses]. We think that’s still on track, we have not been told anything differently. We think it’s going to impact, not next week, but the following weeks. There will definitely be an impact on that,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said more than 6 million of Florida’s 21.5 million residents have received at least the first shot.

Those between the ages of 16 and 17 can only receive the Pfizer vaccine. They must have a form signed by their parents or be accompanied to the site. The governor said he expects more vaccine resistance among younger groups.

Floridians are encouraged to pre-register to get vaccinated at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once pre-registered, they’ll be contacted when the vaccine is available in their area. Floridians can also call the vaccine pre-registration phone number for their county, which is listed online.