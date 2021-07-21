Johnson & Johnson vaccine may be less effective against delta variant, study says

TAMPA (NBC) – A new study is suggesting that the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus vaccine may be less effective against the delta variant.

The researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine analyzed blood samples from people who received one of the three authorized COVID-19 vaccines.

They found the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was less effective against the delta and lambda variants and scientists say it “could result in decreased protection”.

The study authors suggest this may mean those who got the single-dose vaccine may need a booster from either the Johnson and Johnson vaccine or one of the mRNA vaccines to increase protection against the variants.

It is important to note that this study has not yet been peer-reviewed nor published in a medical journal.

The chief financial officer from Johnson and Johnson told CNBC earlier Wednesday that the results were based on blood samples in a lab and may not reflect the shot’s performance in a real-world setting.

The company also says a smaller study showed the vaccine did offer protection against the delta variant.

The study authors also say the antibody levels from the Pfizer and modern vaccines were slightly affected by the delta variant but they should still hold up.

