Johnson & Johnson to begin human trials of coronavirus vaccine in July

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Human trials of a COVID-19 vaccine are expected to start in July.

That’s months earlier than Johnson & Johnson had projected.

The company said the randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials will start in the second half of July.

The trials will take place in the United States and Belgium, testing the safety and immune response in more than 1,000 healthy adults, ages 18 to 55, as well as those 65 and older.

Johnson and Johnson was initially on track to begin the trials in September, but has accelerated the testing.

The company said it will supply more than one billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine “throughout the course of 2021” if it is deemed safe and effective.