Johnson & Johnson may soon offer booster shot

FILE – In this April 8, 2021, file photo, registered nurse fills a syringe with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up vaccination site in the Staten Island borough of New York. Researchers and health officials have been monitoring the real-world performance of the COVID-19 vaccines to see how long protection lasts among vaccinated people. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It was supposed to be one and done.

Now, Johnson & Johnson has released data showing a booster dose of its vaccine can greatly improve your protection against COVID-19.

Johnson & Johnson says new data shows that giving a booster shot of its vaccine six months after primary vaccination results will raise antibody levels nine-fold higher of a crucial antibody response.

The news comes as health leaders say they will offer vaccine boosters to fully vaccinated adults, eight months after getting their second dose of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

COVID-19 cases are rising because of the delta variant. The CDC says national forecasts predict the number of newly reported COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks.

Infectious Disease Doctor at Moffit Cancer Center Dr. John Greene believes health agencies will recommend a J&J booster.

“We do know getting the booster does make logical sense to keep your protected especially when the levels have been as high as they have the hospitals are overflowing,” Green said. “It’s like any other vaccine it might lose your immune response fast and need a booster dose.”

The CDC says people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will likely need a booster. Dr. Greene wants people to know getting a booster shot, doesn’t mean the vaccine isn’t working.

“The point is you get a better immune response, not a less or worse,” Green said.

Johnson & Johnson is now talking with the FDA, CDC, and other health agencies about offering a booster shot.

The CDC says the goal is for people who got the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to start getting booster shots in the fall.