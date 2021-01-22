Johnson & Johnson aims to have 100 million one-dose COVID-19 vaccines by spring

TAMPA (WFLA) – Johnson & Johnson hopes to have enough COVID-19 vaccines for 100 million Americans by April as the government ramp up nationwide inoculation efforts, a company official says.

The drug maker is “Going all out with its production” while it awaits results from a large-scale clinical trial that could allow the shot to be approved for emergency use in the coming weeks, according to Dr. Mark McClellan who spoke to CNBC this week.

During remarks at the White House on Thursday, the government’s top infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said that Johnson & Johnson would have enough data on its vaccine to begin analysis within a week or two.

ABOUT THE 3RD VACCINE

One dose is needed.

Can “remain stable” for two years at -4 degrees F.

Can “remain stable” for at least three months at 35-46 degrees F.

Vaccine effectiveness data is expected to be complete later in January 2021.

Plan to apply for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in February with the U.S. FDA and file in other countries, too.

The goal is to provide 1 billion doses globally in 2021.

Janssen entered a U.S. agreement in August 2020 to manufacture/deliver 100 million doses once approved.

The vaccine will be produced in Leiden, the Netherlands.

If approved this would be the third COVID-19 vaccine following Pfizer and Moderna.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that in the U.S. 10.6 million people have received the first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. More than 39 million doses have been distributed as of January 22.

J&J expects to release data late this month from the Phase 3 trial of its single-dose coronavirus vaccine, which was shown to generate an immune response to COVID-19 in an early-stage study.