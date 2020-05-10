Johnson and Johnson aiming for 1 billion vaccines in 2021

(CNN) – Health care giant Johnson and Johnson is looking to produce a billion coronavirus vaccines next year, according to the company’s chief scientific officer.

Dr. Paul Stoffels said the company is upscaling manufacturing and will start producing the vaccine later this year.

“We are preparing clinical trials. We are fully and upscaling. We start clinical trials in September and hope to have data by the end of the year,” Stoffels said. “As well as now working toward one billion vaccines for next year. We will have some vaccine available this year, but it will depend on the authorities – the FDA and others – to decide whether it can be used earlier before efficacy data are available.”

Johnson and Johnson says it has been working on a vaccine since January and is partnering with the Biomedical Advance Research and Development Authority – a division of the Department of Health and Human Services.

LATEST STORIES: