Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital accepting cloth mask donations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is accepting handsewn mask donations from the public to be used in non-patient care settings.
According to the hospital’s website, members of the community have been asking how they can help support caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 14,504 cases and 283 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
Those who wish to donate handsewn masks, should follow instructions on the hospital’s website, using 100 percent fabric cotton or with a pattern, not a solid color or blue or white.
In addition to those masks, the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is accepting unopened:
- Masks (surgical and N95)
- Face shields and googles
- Gloves
- Gowns
The hospital is accepting items Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Energy Plant, located at 461 8th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.
For questions, call 727-767-4446.
