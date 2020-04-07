Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital accepting cloth mask donations

Breaking News
(Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is accepting handsewn mask donations from the public to be used in non-patient care settings.

According to the hospital’s website, members of the community have been asking how they can help support caregivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who wish to donate handsewn masks, should follow instructions on the hospital’s website, using 100 percent fabric cotton or with a pattern, not a solid color or blue or white.

In addition to those masks, the Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is accepting unopened:

  • Masks (surgical and N95)
  • Face shields and googles
  • Gloves
  • Gowns

The hospital is accepting items Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Central Energy Plant, located at 461 8th Avenue South in St. Petersburg.

For questions, call 727-767-4446.

