Job search help: CareerSource Tampa Bay reopens Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – CareerSource Tampa Bay will open its doors for the first time since the pandemic shut it down 60 days ago.

Beginning Tuesday at 8 a.m., the CareerSource center located at 9215 Florida Ave. will begin offering their services to unemployed persons. It’s the only CareerSource center that is reopening at this time. The center will operated from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To be in compliance with Governor Ron DeSantis’ order, the center will only allow 40 people inside at a time. The center expects a large crowd, so each person will have one hour to utilize the services. The center will help with basic re-employment services, job search help, resume building and provide access to computers, copy machines and printers. CareerSource Tampa Bay spokesperson, Doug Tobin, says right now the center is focusing on helping people who need it the most.

“Those people that don’t have a computer,” Tobin said. “They don’t have their own laptop. They don’t have internet. They don’t have access to a copier. Those people are who we are really catering to with opening up our center.”

Tobin emphasized that the center is not the unemployment office. He says the center can’t help people get an unemployment check, but rather find another job.

“Do the online app if you need unemployment help,”Tobin said. “We can only point people in a certain direction when it comes to unemployment or other aid.”

Currently, CareerSource Tampa Bay’s website has more than 1500 job openings listed. Doug said the hospitality and tourism industries are taking the biggest hit, so most jobs are in other sectors. Those being a grocery stores, manufacturing companies and even corporate offices. Doug said CareerSource is focused on helping people land those jobs.

“We don’t want people to get discouraged and say they are no jobs out there because there are jobs,” Doug said. “It really runs the gambit from entry level jobs to career level jobs.”

Doug says in-person one-on-one help will be limited due to social distancing guidelines. for more personalized help, aside from needing access to a computer, printer or copier, Doug recommends calling the service center at 913-930-7400.

