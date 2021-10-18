J&J single shot should have been double, Fauci says, as FDA considers booster

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The nation’s top infectious disease expert says Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose COVID-19 vaccine should have been a double dose all along.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that given the data they saw, advisers believed it should have been a two-dose vaccine to begin with.

“We are seeing that people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have a slightly higher risk of severe disease hospitalization and death, versus people who got the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine so I do think an additional dose is warranted for people who got one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Dr. Celine Gounder, an infectious disease specialist.

The Food and Drug Administration is now weighing the approval of the Johnson & Johnson booster shot. A panel of advisors recommended the booster on Friday. The FDA will use the panel’s recommendation to make a final decision about another dose. If the booster passes that hurdle, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss who should receive another dose.

Some are hesitant about rolling up their sleeve for another shot.

“Because every 6 months, or 3 months they gonna keep giving me a new needle? No. I’m not a pin cushion,” one woman said.

The CDC advisory committee will meet on Oct. 20 and 21 to discuss vaccine boosters.

If both agencies approve the booster, Americans could get their additional shot by the end of October.