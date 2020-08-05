LIVE NOW /
Jewelry, strippers & a Lamborghini: Texas man accused of COVID-19 fraud

(KPRC/NBC News) A 29-year-old Houston man is accused of making fraudulent applications for coronavirus relief aid and then spending the money on luxury items, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Lee Price III was arrested and is charged with making false statements to a financial institution, wire fraud, bank fraud and engaging in unlawful monetary transactions. He appeared in federal court at 2 p.m. Tuesday and was appointed a federal public defender.

Prosecutors said Price was involved in a scheme to submit fraudulent Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications to federally insured banks and other lenders.

Price is accused of using the money to make “lavish personal purchases” including a Lamborghini Urus, a Rolex watch, a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck and a real estate transaction, officials wrote.

“He also allegedly spent thousands at strip clubs and other Houston night clubs,” officials wrote.

