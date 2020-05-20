JetBlue will block middle seats into early July

Breaking News
Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – JetBlue says it will block off middle seats into early July to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

The company made the announcement Tuesday, saying the policy would be extended through the July 4th holiday.

There’s an important exception though as families and groups traveling together will be allowed to use middle seats.

As for planes without middle seats, the airline will block aisle seats.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after JetBlue previously said it had limited the number of seats available for sale on most flights to allow for extra space.

