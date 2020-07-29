JetBlue testing UV light cleaning robot for disinfecting planes to kill COVID-19

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – JetBlue is experimenting with the use of a high tech UV light system to keep its planes clear of COVID-19.

The system is designed by Honeywell and used normally to sterilize hospital rooms.

The device rolls down the aisle aboard a plane like a snack cart spreading its wings, shining UV light over passenger seats, while other lights zero in on overhead compartments.

Its operator stands behind a UV light shield. The light is so powerful and can be dangerous, so the cabin must be empty before use.

Honeywell says the UV light system can clean the cabin of a plane in less than ten minutes.

Clinical studies have shown UV light can reduce various viruses and bacteria, including coronavirus.

If the 90 day test is successful, JetBlue says it will expand the program throughout its fleet.

They are being put into service at JFK International Airport in New York and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: