JetBlue may suspend service at 16 US airports, including Tampa International

Two jetBlue airplanes line up in preparation for take-off, Saturday, March 14, 2020, at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Travel restrictions and a slump in demand due to the coronavirus have forced airlines to cancel many flights and temporarily reduce staff. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

TAMPA (WFLA) – JetBlue has been granted permission by the U.S. Department of Transportation to temporarily suspend service at several U.S. airports due to low travel demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

“JetBlue will not be obligated to provide service at certain large hubs or focus city airports that have abundant service by large air carriers using the airports to provide connecting services,” the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Here is a list of the airports where JetBlue may stop serving passengers until Sept. 30:

  • Atlanta (ATL)
  • Charlotte (CLT)
  • Chicago (ORD)
  • Dallas/Ft. Worth (DFW)
  • Denver (DEN)
  • Detroit (DTW)
  • Houston (IAH)
  • Las Vegas (LAS)
  • Minneapolis (MSP)
  • Nashville (BNA)
  • Philadelphia (PHL)
  • Phoenix (PHX)
  • Portland (PDX)
  • San Diego (SAN)
  • Seattle (SEA)
  • Tampa (TPA)

Back in April, JetBlue announced that starting May 4, all passengers will be required to wear a face-covering during travel.

Spirit Airlines filed a similar exemption, however, Tampa was not listed as possible airport to stop serving customers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

