JetBlue cutting flight schedules amid coronavirus concerns

TAMPA (CNN) – JetBlue Airways is cutting its US flight schedules, as passenger worry about the coronavirus has caused a sharp drop in demand.

JetBlue says it is reducing its capacity by 5%. This comes as United Airlines said Wednesday it will reduce passenger-carrying capacity 20% on international routes and 10% to 12% in the U.S.

JetBlue also plans to hire fewer people for both frontline and support positions.

United executives expect the reductions will carry into May.

Beyond that, it depends on what happens to bookings over the next few weeks. United’s CEO and president say they hope the moves are enough, but the nature of the outbreak requires the airline to be flexible in how it responds.

The announcement came hours after President Trump held a meeting with CEOs of major airline carriers to discuss the industry’s response to the virus and the potential threat it poses to travelers. After the meeting, Trump stressed that the public should feel safe to travel, especially in the United States.

United is waiving change fees for any new bookings, domestic & international made between March 3 and March 31, 2020. This applies to all tickets, fare types, destinations, points-of-sale and travel dates available for sale. For information click here.