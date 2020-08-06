Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant dies of COVID-19-related illness

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office lieutenant has died from a COVID-19-related illness, police said Wednesday night.

According to First Coast News, Lt. Chris Cunningham died Wednesday after more than 20 years of service. He was 48 years old.

First Coast News reports Cunningham was in the Navy for eight years and according to his son Lt. Cunningham did not have health complications and jogged every day.

Lieutenant Cunningham will have a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office escort to the Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home on Aug. 7 at 1 p.m. For more information click here.

