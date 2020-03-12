‘It’s ridiculous’: Tampa Bay travelers react to 30-day travel ban on Europe

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Airports nationwide are scrambling to meet the demands of a European travel ban set to go into effect on Friday. President Trump announced the 30-day ban late Wednesday night in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States.

Experts worry the travel ban will have a devastating impact on the travel industry.

​8 On Your Side spoke with staff at Tampa International Airport who are analyzing the projected impact it will have on the airport. Right now, there are only flights to three mainland European cities, Amsterdam, Zurich, and Frankfurt, out of this airport.

According to statistics, last year more than 22 million people traveled through TPA.

President Donald Trump said many cases of coronavirus were “seeded” by European travelers, so he’s putting a stop to it.​

8 On Your Side spoke with many travelers early Friday morning who have conflicting views on the travel ban.

“I think it’s ridiculous, a bunch of hype” said Lisa Kellogg. “It’s not protecting us from anything. I can fly in here from many other places and there are no restrictions for me to leave from anywhere else from Europe to get to the UK and then I can hop on a flight from London over, so it’s not doing anything for me at all.”

Others we spoke with disagree.

“I think it’s a good idea,” said traveler Katie Rowe-Ventrucci. “I think this scare with the Coronavirus is very serious. I think stopping where most of it seems to be initiated is a good idea.” A local doctor traveling that we spoke with is happy to see the ban in place. “With Italy being locked down and who knows what’s going on in some of these other countries,” said Dr. Elliot Cazes. “You’ve got a lot of potential people coming in who are already infected. It’s a strong measure but I think it was necessary.”

Trump said the European travel ban won’t apply to the United Kingdom. ​He said they will monitor the situation to determine if travel could be reopened earlier.​

