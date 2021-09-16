‘It’s really rough’: COVID-19 leading cause of death among law enforcement

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coronavirus delta variant. (File/Getty)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of their own. Tampa Police Officer Matthew Coleman died after losing his battle with COVID-19.

“It’s really rough,” said Danny Alvarez, the spokesperson for the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

Officer Coleman is at least the fifth Tampa Bay area law enforcement office to die from COVID just within the last month. Before working with TPD, Officer Coleman worked at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was a stellar example of what a law enforcement officer should be,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, an organization that keeps up with fallen officers, COVID-19 is the number one killer of law enforcement in 2020 and 2021. In Florida, at least 37 law enforcement officers have died from COVID since the pandemic started and that number continues to rise.

“It just shows you, if you want to see if our folks are in harm’s way, it’s not just bullets it’s an unseen killer and it, unfortunately, took the life of one of our own,” added Alvarez. “When you say it’s 37 that’s a lot of time, experience and families that have been devastated just because of something that is this severe.”

Officer Coleman leaves behind a wife and children. Anyone wishing to donate to the Coleman family can do so through the Tampa Police Benevolent Association.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss