‘It’s going to happen:’ Tampa pediatric nurse fears worst as more & more kids in ICU with COVID

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Medical experts at Tampa General Hospital say the Delta variant has changed the game for them in terms of treating children with COVID-19.

A video on the TGH Facebook page titled “Covid Chronicles” shows doctors and nurses from the Children’s Medical Center urging people to protect themselves and children.

“Every day I come to work and I wonder if this will be the first pediatric death at TGH from COVID. It’s going to happen. It’s just a mater of time the way the numbers of going, if this is going to be the day?” said Danielle Strutt, a Pediatric ER Nurse at TGH.

While pediatric ICUs have not seen as many deaths as adult ICUs, TGH said they are now experiencing more and more children with COVID ending up in the ICU.

According to the American Academy of pediatrics about 252,000 tested positive for covid this past week, the largest number of child cases in a week, since the pandemic began.

TGH medical experts urged everyone who is able to get vaccinated, saying it is the best way at protecting the most vulnerable.

“We are putting our children at risk and we are calling on all of you to stand up. Help us please protect our children,” said Dr. Jennifer McCain, a Pediatric Neuropsychologist with TGH.