‘It’s about life and death:’ Owner of Tampa BBQ restaurant hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

TAMPA (WFLA) – After losing his 50-year-old cousin to COVID-19 last Saturday, Michael Trigg, Sr. wondered what he could to help keep members of his community safe during this stage of the pandemic.

The owner of Konan’s BBQ on Hubert Avenue in Tampa decided to host a pop-up vaccine event at his restaurant with an incentive: a free tasty rib or chicken sandwich.

“I hope everybody takes advantage of the opportunity to come get vaccinated because right now its about life and death and you’re playing Russian roulette with your life if you’re not vaccinated,” Trigg told 8 On Your Side.

Less than two hours into the vaccine clinic, more than 20 people had already gotten shots. Some came for their first. Others got the chance to receive their third booster shot.

Everyone who gets vaccinated is also entered a raffle to win an autographed Tom Brady football.

TOMORROW (Sept 3, 2021): #GetVaccinated at Konan's BBQ's pop-up vaccine site from 3pm – 7pm and receive a free rib sandwich and the chance to win an autographed Tom Brady football!



All 3 vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) will be available. pic.twitter.com/S4tQPB0Ow8 — City of Tampa (@CityofTampa) September 2, 2021

Trigg said he reached out to a friend in Tampa Mayor Jane Castor’s office with this idea to incentivize getting protection against the virus.

“He’s got the best barbecue in town and now you can get vaccinated as well,” Mayor Castor said, “so we’re just very happy that he’s offered this up. If other businesses want to, however, we can get people vaccinated keep them safe and healthy, we’re all for it.

Konan’s BBQ partnered with Health Matters Pharmacy to administer the shots.

“We are offering all three vaccines,” he said. “We got Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.”

Trigg said he hopes more shots in arms will make a difference.

“I don’t really care about the money,” he said. “It’s about saving lives at this point in my community anyway.”

The vaccine event at Konan’s BBQ at 1510 North Hubert Avenue is running until 7 p.m. on Friday night.