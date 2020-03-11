Italian quarantined with husband’s body for 30 hours after he dies from coronavirus

BORGHETTO SANTO SPIRITO, Italy (CNN) – An Italian woman was confined to her apartment with her husband’s dead body for nearly 30 hours after he died from the coronavirus.

The man had reportedly died from the virus early Monday morning, and nearly 30 hours had passed before the body was transported to Milano on Wednesday.

Officials in Borghetto Santo Spirito say the delay was due to quarantine restrictions. Milano has the only working center for autopsies.

The woman is getting support from a psychologist, according to officials.

