Italian woman quarantined with husband’s body for 30 hours after he died of coronavirus

by: Nexstar Media Wire, CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

GENOA, Italy (Nexstar Media Wire/CNN) – A quarantined woman in Italy was forced to remain in her apartment with the body of her dead husband for over 24 hours, CNN reports.

The unidentified woman’s husband died inside their home at 2 a.m. local time on Monday. He had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman lives in the northwestern coastal province of Borghetto Santo Spirito, west of Genoa.

Mayor Giancarlo Canepa confirmed the story to CNN, saying, “Yes, it is true she is still there with the body and we won’t be able to remove it until Wednesday morning.”

Canepa said her husband refused to be hospitalized and authorities were forced to follow security protocol.

Local television news station IVG.IT reported that the widow had been seen crying for help from the balcony of the apartment.

After about 30 hours, workers collected the man’s body and transported him to Milan, where an autopsy will be performed.

Officials say the woman is now getting help from a psychologist.

