It is highly unlikely that food is a source of COVID-19 contamination, experts say

TAMPA (WFLA) – There’s little reason to worry you’ll become sick with COVID-19 from food you eat or handle.

That’s according to an international committee that studied if coronavirus might be carried on food or its packaging.

The International Commission on Microbiological Specifications for Foods (ICMSF) said in a statement there is no documented evidence that food is a significant source or vehicle for transmission of COVID-19.

The organization went on to say it’s possible people could eat something contaminated with the virus and become infected — but so far — no cases of that have been confirmed.

Some countries have restricted food imports, tested imported products, or asked companies to state their products are coronavirus-free, but the international committee says it’s not necessary.

More importantly, the focus should be on good food hygiene and protecting food workers, consumers, and restaurant patrons from becoming infected by person-to-person contact.

