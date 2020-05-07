IRS: Stimulus payments sent to dead people must be returned

FILE – This April 23, 2020, file photo shows President Donald J. Trump’s name printed on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the new coronavirus outbreak in San Antonio. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund is suing the federal government over its denial of federal coronavirus relief payments to U.S. citizens who are married to immigrants without social security numbers. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (CNN/WFLA) – The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money that was accidentally sent to people who have died returned.

The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments. Some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

It was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the money, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

If you received a check intended for a loved one who is deceased, you must mail it back to the Treasury Department.

Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order.

Married couples who received a joint stimulus payment only have to send back the half intended for the person who is no longer alive.

People in jail also have to return any stimulus money they have received.

If you received an erroneous paper check, here’s what to do:

Write “void” in the endorsement section on the back of the check. Write a note to include with the check explaining why it’s being returned. Don’t staple, bend, or paper clip the check. Mail the voided Treasury check immediately to the appropriate IRS location based on the state you live in. The list of addresses is available on the IRS website.

If the check was cashed or the payment was directly deposited into the bank account, here’s what to do:

Submit a personal check or money order to the IRS address corresponding to your state — you’ll find that list here. Make it payable to “U.S. Treasury” and write 2020EIP, and the taxpayer identification number (social security number, or individual taxpayer identification number) of the recipient of the check. Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the EIP.

