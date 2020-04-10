IRS launches new tool to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments

Breaking News
FILE – This April 13, 2014, file photo shows the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) headquarters building in Washington. 2019 was another tough year for the IRS, according to a new federal report. Burdened with years of budget cuts and a recent increase in workload to implement a new tax law, the IRS struggled to deliver on its mission in the past fiscal year. The annual report from the Office of Taxpayer Advocate found that in the 2019 fiscal year, among other problems, the agency failed to collect billions in unpaid taxes. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)

(NEWS10) – The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have created a new tool to allow non-filers to register for Economic Impact Payments for those who do not usually file a tax return.

The non-filer tool, developed in partnership between the IRS and the Free File Alliance, provides a free and easy option designed for people who don’t have a return filing obligation, including those with too little income to file.

The feature is available only on IRS.gov, and users should look for Non-filers: Enter Payment Info Here to take them directly to the tool.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

