IRS: first round of stimulus payments begin next week

Coronavirus
WASHINGTON (CNN) — The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says some stimulus checks will start going out next week.

This first round of distributions, as part of the $2.2 trillion economic relief package, will be made to people who approved direct deposit and filed tax returns for 2018 or 2019.

Social security beneficiaries will also receive their payments automatically “in the near future.”

People who haven’t filed their tax returns, don’t have authorized direct deposits, or receive social security, may have to wait weeks or even months to get their money.

The IRS is also planning to launch a web portal next week where people can register their bank information online and get their money faster.

