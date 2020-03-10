Ireland cancels all St. Patrick’s Day parades over coronavirus: reports

Coronavirus

by: KRON Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(KRON) – Ireland’s government has canceled all of the country’s St. Patrick’s Day parades due to the novel coronavirus, according to reports.

Prime minister Leo Varadkar announced the cancellation and said: “Further advice about mass public gatherings will be issued in the next few days.”

The annual March 17 parade in Dublin is one of Ireland’s biggest tourist events and typically draws half a million people onto the city’s streets.

“All necessary resources will be mobilized, financial and human. But those are not unlimited. We are still in Ireland in the containment phase and we will stay in the containment phase for as long as possible, but we will move to the delay phase and the mitigation phase in the weeks ahead. Vardkar said. “Any decisions that are taken, I want to assure the public and assure everyone we’ll be made on the basis of science and evidence and public health advice from the CMO and the National Health Emergency Team. They won’t be made on foot of pressure from business or politics or media or social media.

Ireland has 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two private companies start testing for coronavirus in Florida  "

Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay Area 6th grader becomes advocate for school choice"

Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crude oil price drop sets off U.S. stock market plunge"

Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco tells woman to fix sidewalk herself"

Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill

Thumbnail for the video titled "Support to make daylight saving time permanent grows on Capitol Hill"

Blake Snell on his second start of the spring

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blake Snell on his second start of the spring"

one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area

Thumbnail for the video titled "one of the new members of the Rays still needs to find a home in the area"

Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kevin Cash on the idea of becoming neighbors with Yoshi Tsutsugo"

97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "97-year-old WWII veteran sworn in as Polk Co. honorary deputy"

Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Q&A: Global health expert answers questions live on WFLA Now"

Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Driver shot, killed while traveling on I-75 in North Port area"

1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating

Thumbnail for the video titled "1 dead, 2 injured in Tampa shooting; police investigating"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss