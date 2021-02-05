Iowa governor lifting all COVID-19 restrictions on local businesses

TAMPA (WFLA) – Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new public health proclamation on Friday rolling back all COVID restrictions on Iowa businesses.
Effective at 12:01 A.M. on Sunday, the proclamation removes mask requirements, gathering limits, and restrictions on businesses.
The proclamation also strongly encourages Iowans, businesses, and organizations to take reasonable public health measures consistent with guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health in protecting their health and taking COVID-19 health precautions.
The proclamation is set to continue until 11:59 P.M. on March 7, 2021.