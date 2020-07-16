Interactive map gauges risk of COVID-19 exposure

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Many people are worried about the current spread of coronavirus and wondering how much socializing is safe right now.

Researchers at Georgia Tech has come up with a way for people to gauge their risk of being exposed to coronavirus at various places.

It’s an interactive map that calculates the chance of coming in contact with someone positive with the virus.

To try it, just go online or on Twitter to look up “COVID-19 Event Risk.”

From there, zoom in on the state and find the county for your upcoming event.

Choose the number of people you think will be in attendance and it will give you the risk that at least one COVID-19 positive person will be there.

The popular assessment tool is the work of a professor at Georgia Tech’s School of Biological Sciences.

It is updated each day.