Inmate tests positive for coronavirus at Hillsborough County jail

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An inmate booked into the Orient Road Jail on April 22 has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office the man was arrested by the Tampa Police Department. The man told police he had recently been in contact with others who had tested positive for the virus.

Since the inmate had a lowgrade fever, out of an abundance of caution, the jail medical staff tested him for COVID-19 which came back positive on April 23.

The inmate was placed in isolation immediately upon arrival at the jail on Wednesday and has been transported to the Falkenburg Road Jail, where he is medically stable, asymptomatic and remains in isolation at this time.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister has reached out to Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan to notify him of the inmate’s condition, so the department can take any steps necessary to monitor the arresting officers.

“We have taken every precaution possible to protect our detention staff since they first came in contact with this individual. Every deputy and civilian staff member who has interacted with this inmate has worn personal protective equipment. “This is the first COVID-19 case we have had in our jails to date. We will continue to take every measure necessary to keep not only our staff members but the inmate population as a whole healthy and safe.” Sheriff Chad Chronister

