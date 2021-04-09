In-home COVID-19 vaccinations available for homebound Hillsborough County residents

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A new program will help Hillsborough County residents who cannot easily receive a vaccine at a county site by offering in-home COVID-19 vaccinations starting Sunday, according to a news release.

According to a news release from mymobilevax.com, residents who are elderly, persons with disabilities, or without transportation can register to receive a vaccine at no out-of-pocket costs or require insurance.

Eligible residents who are at least 18 years old can register online to receive a call that will schedule their in-home appointment.

Vaccines will be administered in recipients’ homes by a two-person clinical team, including a nurse practitioner and either a licensed practical nurse or certified nursing assistant. At each appointment, the clinicians will conduct a brief health care screening, provide information about the Pfizer vaccine, administer the vaccine and monitor the recipient for 15 minutes.

“For any number of reasons, individuals may be unable to get to a location that administers COVID-19 vaccines, even if they would like to receive one,” said Will Adkins, executive director and president of Pulse Clinical Alliance. “Our program offers an opportunity for these Hillsborough County residents to conveniently receive a vaccine in their own home from a licensed health care professional. I encourage any resident who is in need of in-home vaccination to register today at no cost to them.”

The clinical team will return after 21 days to administer the second dose of the vaccine. These in-home vaccinations will run from Sunday, April 11, through Tuesday, April 20, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. Click here to pre-register.