TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — In the Florida Department of Health’s second bi-weekly COVID-19 data dump, case numbers per week were higher than the week before. While cases rose, the number of newly vaccinated Florida residents declined, compared to the previous report.

In the latest report, covering case number changes from April 1 to April 7, FDOH reported 21,348 total new cases compared to the numbers from two weeks before.

Since the previous report, the new case positivity had a slight decline, now with a cumulative case positivity rating of 26.2%, down from the previous 26.3%.

As cases increased slightly over the past two weeks, compared to the previous period, the number of dead added was lower, according to FDOH’s report.

The new number for total recorded deaths to COVID-19 increased to 73,538, an increase of 511 compared to the previous report. While the number of deaths added from the last report decreased, so too did the number of vaccinated Florida residents.

From April 1 to April 7, 21,650 residents were vaccinated across all available options. The newly vaccinated brought the state’s total vaccinated population to 15,474,298, a smaller increase than in the last report, where 22,481 Floridians received vaccine doses.